Llandrindod Wells man admits downloading indecent images of children

A 64-year-old man will be sentenced next month after admitting downloading 10 indecent photographs of children.

Huw Gwynn Jones appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to downloading the images, two of which were of category A, the most serious category.

Three of the other images were of category B, and five of category C.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said that following information received by the police, a search warrant was executed on September 16, 2016, at Jones' home address on High Street, Llandrindod Wells.

Mr Davies said: "He was present during the search and said 'I've downloaded all sorts, it's all on my laptop.'"

Jones was arrested and a number of devices were sent off for analysis, revealing the illegal images. When interviewed at a later date, Jones admitted that he had downloaded them.

Jones will appear at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on March 8 for sentencing.