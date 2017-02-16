Family of April Jones furious over national paper's claims

THE family of April Jones has reacted angrily to The Sun claiming credit for the April’s Law petition that will now be debated in Parliament on March 13.

The petition, started by April’s sister Jazmin, to keep sex offenders on the register for life, reached 120,000 signatures last month, which now means it will be debated by MPs.

However when reporting the story last week, the national paper claimed it was a campaign ‘spearheaded’ by them, which April’s mother, Coral, says is simply not true.

Coral told the County Times: “To read that was upsetting.

“They helped with the first campaign which got 70,000 signatures, but it didn’t reach the target.

“They have done nothing at all with this campaign, it was started by Jaz, and when she was shown what they had said she was fuming.

“With this campaign they have done nothing at all to help.

“We don’t know why the amount of signatures suddenly rose so quickly, but it has been with support of family and friends and lots of people sending out messages that we have got to this number.

“And that is the upsetting part, that they are claiming credit when family and friends have done this.”

April went missed in October 2012, and Mark Bridger was jailed for her murder and abduction in 2013, after the largest missing person search in UK history.

Indecent images of children were found on Bridger's computer, and the petition is also calling for better policing of search engines regarding child abuse images, and for tougher sentences for those caught with indecent images.

Parliament is now set to debate the petition, and Coral added: “As a family we are over the moon that we have got over 100,000 signatures since Jaz set this up.

“It keeps April’s legacy going and if this only helps one or two children it will be worth it to stop families going through what we had to go through.”

The Sun has been contacted for a comment but did not respond by the time the paper went to press.