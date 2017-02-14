Thief steals pear tree from Llandrindod Pomarium

VOLUNTEERS have been left in despair after the theft of a pear tree from Llandrindod Pomarium.

The tree was stolen sometime between February 2 and 3.

The Pomarium is the town’s community orchard, and is situated on Alexandra playing fields next to the Rock Park.

Fruit trees and bushes have been provided by sponsorship from local businesses, organisations and individuals, and were planted by volunteers from the community.

This is not the first time that the orchard has been affected by theft, but on a previous occasion the thief had a change of heart and returned the stolen plants with a donation.

Flo Greaves, one of the Pomarium organisers, said: “We’d be grateful if everyone could be extra vigilant when walking through the orchard or around Rock Park, in case someone has an eye on any other trees.

“If you happen to notice that someone has acquired a nice little pear tree, perhaps gently remind them that it belongs to the community and was there for everyone to enjoy?

“We'd be happy to see it back with no questions asked.”

She added: “It’s been brilliant to have ever increasing numbers of people visiting and enjoying the community orchard and joining in with events. We’ve especially loved hearing from so many people how much they appreciate the difference in this lovely community space that so many people have put effort into improving – it makes everybody’s hard work worthwhile. Sadly, not everyone is quite on board yet.”

The stolen tree is distinctive, because at the time of the theft the trunk was splinted with a white tape bandage to cover up recent damage.

Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to contact DyfedPowys police on 101.