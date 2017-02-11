Newtown fundraisers 'claw in' money for feline friends

Fundraisers who “clawed in” more than £2,500 last year for a local cat charity have now raised money for vital treatment for a rescue cat.

A group of volunteers, including Kelly Healy, came up with the idea to create a 2017 cat calendar to raise money for Newtown Cats Protection.

The calendar brought Kelly to the attention of BBC Radio Wales, which along with other coverage helped to boost sales to £1,355 and topping up money raised throughout the year to reach the total of £2,555.

Kelly said: “We would like to thank all of the businesses who sponsored the calendar – Hopkins Steel, Gilbert Davies Solicitors Welshpool, Phillips & Lewis Electrical Services, Body Sense, Vastre Veterinary Centre, Plas Cath Luxury Cattery, Gwyneth Prosser Travel Councillor, Studio 289 Photography, the Upper Rectory, Ego, the Dolau Inn and Newtown Decorating Centre and also to all the business that helped us to sell calendars.

“Special thanks to Wayne Roberts at 289 Photography, for taking all of the photos for us and Luci Roberts for helping with the production and selling of the calendars.

“A 13-year-old Newtown High School student, Ella Owen, also volunteered to help on most of the fundraising stalls.

“It was nice to see a young volunteer getting involved.”

With the money handed over to the charity, Kelly soon had another task on her hands when she heard about a rescue cat in need of urgent vet treatment.

She said: “Smokey was homeless, living outdoors but being fed by some of the neighbours. I went to pick him up and took him to the vet’s for a check up.”

Smokey was found to need dental treatment and medication for a thyroid problem.

Kelly set about raising the money, holding tombola and raffle stalls which were topped up by donations.

“With thanks to the local community and a donation from the Newtown RSPCA we were able to raise enough money,” said Kelly.

“He had his dental operation a couple of weeks ago and is a much happier cat.

“We received prize donations from Morrison’s and Tesco in Newtown for previous stalls, and on Saturday Zoe from Morrison’s turned up with yet more prizes for which we are very grateful, and Naomi Harvey, a fitness instructor, donated a £50 personal training voucher.

“We have now raised enough money for Smokey to have a thyroid operation. Altogether we raised £866.

“Any money left over from Smokey’s treatment will go to the next cat or kitten in need. Smokey is now living in his new home and is very happy.”

Kelly also urged cat owners to take advantage of a current offer for people on low incomes to get their cats microchipped and neutered for £5, saying it would ease the strain on cat charities and prevent a lot of suffering.

Contact your vet for more information.