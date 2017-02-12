Anger at LDP zones shown at Newbridge meeting

SUPPORT is gathering to form a campaigning group to fight against controversial wind and solar energy proposals in Powys.

Opposition to Powys County Council’s (PCC) Local Development Plan (LDP) proposals has seen residents react angrily to the increased provision for solar and wind energy across the county.

The new LDP, with changes, was voted through by PCC’s cabinet in draft format last month, and is now in the hands of a planning inspector.

It includes an increase for solar and wind energy from 50MW to 600MW, and will see significant areas in Brecon and Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire affected by increased areas for wind turbines.

After the changes were voted through, Brecon and Radnorshire MP Chris Davies arranged a public meeting, with nearly 200 people packing into Newbridge-on-Wye Community Centre last week.

Speakers explained to the public that they believed the plans were “ ill thought through” and would not fit in Brecon and Radnorshire.

It was decided that a focus group would now be set up, and that if the council’s proposals went ahead, then a campaign organisation could be started, as the plans are “against the will of the people.”

Mr Davies said: “The people of Powys are overwhelmingly against the proposals being put forward by PCC.

“My party locally are totally opposed to the proposals and we are encouraged by the turnout at our meeting in Newbridge-on-Wye on Friday night.

“I would like to thank everyone that made the journey on Friday evening to attend our meeting.

“I am looking forward to working with many passionate local campaigners to set up a campaign group to oppose the LDP proposals if the council decide to push ahead with them against the will of the people of Powys.”

Conservative Leader at PCC Aled Davies joined the MP, along with Ian Harrison of Montgomeryshire Against Pylons, and Peter Seaman and Maragret Tregear from Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales (CPRW).

Areas outlined for solar development include land between Newtown and Knighton, between Llangurig and Newtown, south east of Rhayader, south east of Llandrindod Wells, areas to the north and south of Builth Wells and to the north of Brecon.

Wind energy areas include an area to the north east of Rhayader, two areas to the east of Llandrindod, an area to the west of Llandrindod, and areas to the east and south of Builth Wells.

Mr Davies told the meeting that the Welsh Government’s Local Development Proposals are being passed down to councils and they are trying to replicate Government policy.