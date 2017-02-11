Six county councillors paid council tax late

NEW figures have revealed that six Powys County Councillors failed to pay their council tax on time in the last six years.

Information from councils across Wales has shown that 400 notices for unpaid tax were sent to councillors in this time frame.

In Powys, for the six councillors, a total of 27 notices were sent reminding them to pay their unpaid tax bills.

Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance Cllr Wynne Jones said: “Council tax supports essential services for residents and the county council takes its collection extremely seriously.

“Councillors, past or present, are not treated any differently to anyone else and they must ensure that their council tax payments are up-to-date.

“The council would encourage members and our residents to pay their council tax via direct debit as once it has been set up, the right amount is paid on the right date and there is no more worrying about forgetting to pay or paying when away. However, it is up to individual councillors and residents to decide what payment methods suit them.

“If anyone is experiencing financial difficulties, they should contact us to arrange a payment plan.”

Across Wales, some overdue council tax bills amounted to more than £1,000, with Caerphilly Council issued the most in Wales, 44.

Cllr Jones added that if councillors do not pay tax for at least two months, they may be banned from voting on any matter affecting the level of tax and it could lead to prosecution.

He added: “Under Section 106 of the Local Government Finance Act 1992, a member who has not paid an amount due in respect of their council tax for at least two months after it became payable must disclose this and is precluded from voting on any matter affecting the level of council tax.

“Failure to comply with this may result in a criminal prosecution and on summary conviction a member will be liable to a maximum fine of £1,000.”