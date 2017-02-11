Llangynog community bands together to stop raiders

A CLOSE knit community is helping to deter burglars from targeting a first class downhill mountain bike park.

Revolution Bike Park in Llangynog, which was set up by Tim Foster and his brother James five years ago, has become the target of attempted burglaries.

Two days before Christmas thieves tried to steal items from a catering van and some time between January 17 and 25, burglars tried to prise open doors to the park’s shop, which at times houses expensive bikes and kit.

Thankfully for Tim the burglars got away empty handed, but the park, which plays host to some of the world’s best downhill riders, has plans to step up security.

Tim said: “We were targeted before Christmas and the people who broke into the catering van attempted to steal chocolate bars and coke cans and sprayed ketchup everywhere, which makes you think it wasn’t done by serious criminals.

“However a few weeks ago a couple from the village approached people acting suspiciously in the area, who said they were taking their dog for a walk.

“But when we went to check up at the park, someone had tried to break into the shop and prise the door, but they weren’t able to get in.

“The shop has been there six months and we do have an alarm system and CCTV and will possibly increase security.”

The park is one of the biggest privately owned and run bike parks in the UK, with more than 125 acres of forest and quarry.

It is known to be a training ground to some of the world’s best downhill riders, including the Athertons, Rachel, Dan and Gee, from Llangynog.

Tim believes due to the fact that Llangynog is a tight knit community, if anyone is seen acting suspiciously in the area, villagers immediately alert the bike park.

He added: “It is very close knit in Llangynog, which really helps because everyone is on the lookout and criminals don’t realise if someone sees something suspicious, it gets around the village really quickly.

“If someone is up to something, people will find out.

“But also if locals approach people looking suspicious and are welcoming to them, then it sometimes makes them less likely to want to commit a burglary.”

The recent incidents are the first Tim has experienced since he co-founded the park.

He added: “Everyone does keep a look out for one another, but sometimes when you have valuable machinery and stuff you will be a target.

“That is just the reality sometimes, but we have been really lucky so far.”

n Police are appealing for witnesses to the latest incident and have asked people to contact them on 101.