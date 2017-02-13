90 attacks on Powys teachers in three years

90 attacks took place on teachers in Powys in the last three years, according to new figures.

A freedom of information request by the NUT Cymru, showed that on five occasions a teacher in the county had to put up with a verbal attack.

And students attacked teachers 85 times over the last three academic years.

In total, teachers in Wales were subjected to a combined total of 4,500 verbal and physical attacks by pupils.

NUT Wales secretary, David Evans, said: “Clearly any incidents of physical or verbal assault by pupils towards teachers or any members of the school staff are unacceptable.

“To see an average of around 1,500 incidents a year is a great concern. The details of the FOI do not cover the severity of these assaults, but of course we can only assume that they were notable enough to warrant school staff to feel the need to report them.

“That is alarming and does need to be given consideration by schools, local authorities and the Welsh Government.

“No teacher should feel unsafe or threatened within their working environment. That impacts on the individual teachers and of course their ability to deliver high quality education to the rest of the class.”

Five areas failed to provide any information, but out of those that did, Powys had the second lowest number of assaults.

The highest was Pembrokeshire, 1,345, followed by Cardiff, 506, and Wrexham, 554.

On average, 1,570 attacks took place per year and eight assaults took place per day.

Mr Evans added: “It does beg the question why there isn’t a more standard approach to monitoring which would help in terms of putting in place policies and training to reduce the impact it may have.”