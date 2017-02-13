Employee stole phone from Interlink Builth Wells to pay off 'loan shark'

An employee of Interlink in Builth Wells stole a £700 phone to repay a “loan shark,” a court has heard.

Gary James Jenkins, 31, admitted the charge of theft by an employee at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court last week.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said the manager received an alert on November 16, 2016, that a Samsung Edge S6 was missing from the company’s Builth Wells depot. He searched the premises but there was no sign of it.

When he looked at CCTV footage from the warehouse, Jenkins could be seen concealing the phone in his jacket and walking out of the building.

Jenkins, who was living in Newbridge on Wye at the time, was arrested the following week, admitting he took the phone with the intention of selling it to pay off a “loan shark” he owed money to.

Gareth Walters, for Jenkins, said the defendant had since returned the phone and borrowed money from family to repay the loan.

He said Jenkins was currently on a community order imposed after a domestic violence incident and was receiving the necessary support.

“He has been somewhat distressed by the whole situation,” added Mr Walters.

“It’s something he really regrets doing. The item was recovered, that’s the most important thing.

“There was little planning involved, it was a spur of the moment matter.”

He also said Jenkins has now moved to Gloucester and is in new employment.

Jenkins was fined £330, and told to pay £85 costs and a £33 surcharge.