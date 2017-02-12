Three year driving ban for Llandrindod man who refused breath test

A man who failed to provide a breath sample when suspected of drink driving has been given a three-year driving ban.

John Thomas Foster, previously of The Rise, Llandrindod Wells, was stopped by police on January 16, two days before emigrating to Malta.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, told Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday that Foster was stopped at around midnight and the police officers could smell alcohol.

After providing a positive breath test, he was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station where he was asked to provide a further two samples.

Foster was unco-operative and said he would not provide the samples until he had spoken with a solicitor, said Mr Davies, adding he had a conviction in 2012 for a similar offence.

Foster, 44, who had flown back to the UK the night before his court appearance, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Gareth Walters, defending, said: “The timing for him could not be any worse, it has cost him a small fortune to fly back.

“It would have been easy for him to remain in Malta and not face the court, but he is here. He accepts that he will face the consequences.”

As well as banning Foster from driving for three years, the magistrates also ordered him to pay a £220 fine, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.