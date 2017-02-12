'Lock up your vans' warning from Dyfed Powys Police after rise in thefts

Dyfed Powys Police is working with other police forces to crack down on thefts from vans.

Over recent months there has been an increase in the number of vans broken into across Powys, and items, including power tools, have been stolen.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: “This is a national problem and Dyfed-Powys Police are working with other forces and in collaboration with partner agencies as necessary.

“Our focus is on investigating incidents thoroughly and expeditiously in an effort to bring offenders to justice, and also ensuring we are conducting proactive operations in vulnerable areas and patrolling our county borders effectively.”

Many reports have been in relation to tools being stolen from trade vehicles, which, in turn has had an effect on the owners who need them in the course of their employment.

Police are now urging anyone who drives a van to ensure they lock and alarm their vehicles and more importantly remove any valuable items overnight, especially tools, to prevent them being a victim of theft.

If anyone has information about theft from vans, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Vehicle Crime Prevention Advice

Don’t leave property on show in your vehicle.

Even items of clothing can attract thieves as they may think that there will be money in the pockets

Don’t leave valuables in the glove box or rear of your vehicle.

Remove all tools from the rear of your vehicle.

Consider emptying your glove box and leave it open when you leave your vehicle.

Where possible park your vehicle in a well-lit spot that is visible to other members of the public, or covered by CCTV, as thieves are less likely to break in if they can be seen.

If anyone who has been targeted wants to tell their story, please get in touch with the Powys County Times on 01938 553354 or e-mail: news@countytimes.co.uk