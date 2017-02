A Leicestershire man has been charged with possessing more than 700 grammes of cannabis in Welshpool.

Romel Ahmed, 23, of Worthington Street, Leicester, is charged with possessing a quantity of the drug in Leicester on April 18, 2016.

Further to this he is also charged with possessing 770.9 grammes of cannabis with intent to supply.

He failed to attend Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and a warrant without bail for his arrest was issued.