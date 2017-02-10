Newtown man spat and swore at police

A man who was attacked in a pub repeatedly spat and swore at police officers.

Harry John Jones, 19, admitted a charge of being drunk and disorderly at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following the incident in Newtown on January 14.

Prosecutor Helen Tench told the court, officers were called to The Angel in Newtown at 1.45am, where the defendant had been involved in an altercation.

He had been ejected from the pub, and was ushered away by police.

Jones swore at officers, and at one point said: “You wait, I’ll have you.”

He was spitting at police officers before they took him to the ground, face down, and arrested him.

He was taken to the police station and on arrival said he needed medical treatment for injuries he had sustained, however due to his behaviour an ambulance would not take him.

Officers conveyed him to hospital in a police vehicle and Jones, of Lon Gwern, Newtown, again spat at officers.

Mrs Tench added the offence put Jones in breach of a conditional discharge, which was due to run out in two weeks.

Robert Hanratty, for Jones, said regrettably it was his client’s second appearance for a similar matter, and he accepts drinking to excess on the night in question.

He added his client had been attacked and a male came out of the club and gave Jones a nasty cut to the side of his face.

He said he tried to walk back in and was restrained by officers and he accepted his behaviour to them was inexcusable.

Magistrates decided to let the conditional discharge run and issued Jones with a £200 fine.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the police officer, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.