A man has been jailed after he drove his car a short distance while disqualified and in the process this activated a suspended sentence.

Scott Stephen Williams, 26, was caught driving a Landrover Discovery near his home on January 21 and he admitted driving while disqualified. At Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday he was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Magistrates heard how Williams had an ‘unenviable’ record of offending, with bench chair Nick Powell saying Williams had already had one chance while on his suspended sentence.

Williams, of Lon Derw, Trehafren, Newtown, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Prosecutor Helen Tench told the court two officers were driving on Lon Derw when they saw a driver attempt to cover his face and they recognised the man was Williams.

Officers stopped him and he got out of the car and said: “Not in front of my kids”.

When interviewed Williams described what he had done as a “dull act”. He admitted he was the owner of the car and he was driving without a licence.

In November 2015 he was made subject to a suspended sentence order. Since then he had breached the order and magistrates decided not to activate it but extend it for 20 months.

It was due to run out in August 2017.

Robert Hanratty, defending, said his client had committed a number of “silly crimes” in the past, and had an unenviable record.

He said he had problems thinking about the consequences of his actions and acted on impulse and that this offence was an example of that.

Mr Hanratty said on the day in question there was no need for Williams to drive, as his partner was more than capable of driving.

Williams had only moved the car a short distance when he was spotted by police.

Mr Hanratty added his client had been receiving counselling for ADHD and last year had obtained full time employment. He urged magistrates not to activate the suspended sentence, saying the real victims would be his family.

Williams would lose his job, as would his partner, added Mr Hanratty.

He also said Williams was very remorseful for his actions and had been fully co-operative with the police throughout.

Bench chair Mr Powell said Williams had already had one chance after breaching his suspended sentence, before activating the suspended sentence.

Williams was sentenced to four weeks in prison, with an extra four weeks for driving while disqualified, to run consecutively.

Williams was disqualified from driving for a further 12 months and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.