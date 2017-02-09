Burglar admits striking man repeatedly in Newtown attack

A MID WALES man has admitted aggravated burglary.

Defendant Jonathan Rogers, 33, entered a house in Newtown with a metal implement, described as a spanner, and inflicted grievous bodily harm on a man inside.

Rogers, of no fixed abode, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool.

He pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling at Orchid Walk, in Newtown, on December 30 and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Jamie Rees.

Rogers admitted that at the time of the burglary he had with him a weapon of offence, namely a metal implement.

The victim was confronted by the burglar on the landing of his own home after being woken up in the early hours.

It is alleged that he was struck repeatedly.

Judge Rhys Rowlands remanded Rogers in custody pending sentence at the end of the month.

He said that a full pre-sentence report would be required to assess his risk, and general background. But he warned the defendant not to raise his hopes.

It was, he said, a very serious matter and custody would be inevitable.

Robin Boag, defending, said that it was a serious matter with concerning elements.

The defendant knew the victim and had no grievance with him.

But wound up in drink he went to his home and assaulted him, although he had no recollection.

There was concern about his behaviour leading up to the incident and a medical report was being sought.