Newtown and Llandrindod set to benefit from £1 million regeneration loan

Businesses and landlords in Newtown and Llandrindod Wells are set to benefit from part of a £1 million loan to regenerate the town centre.

The towns have been chosen as one of three Powys towns to be given a slice of the money in interest free loans, to support a boost of the town centre.

The money from the Welsh Government’s Town Centre Loan Scheme is to be used within 15 years, and is to reduce the number of vacant, under-utilised and redundant sites and premises within town centres, which also include Brecon.

Newtown Mayor Cllr Richard Edwards welcomed the money, but insisted it has to add an economic benefit to the town.

He said: “Any money like this is good news for the town, but we need to make sure it will benefit the economy and to increase jobs for Newtown.

“I don’t know of the greater detail of how the money will be spent, but the derelict buildings in the town centre include St David’s Church and a few other places.

“There are projects in the town already looking to regenerate the centre, so this money can only help that.

“Buildings can be renovated, but it is what we do after that to make them add to the economy.

“People have to be intelligent with how the money is spent.”

It is unknown how the money will be split, however the council is inviting businesses and property owners to apply for loan money.

It could be used for a range of regeneration projects including brownfield site development to returning empty business or residential units back into use.

The extra money follows on from the £1.25 million that the council successfully secured in 2015, which is now being used to return 37 residential and one business unit back into use in Newtown and Llandrindod Wells.

Chairman of the Chamber of Trade for Llandrindod Wells, Sue Green welcomed the news, and said they will be promoting the loans in the coming weeks to get the best out of the money for the town.

She said: “It is only good news for the town.

“Money is available from Finance Wales, but grants aren’t around anymore and this is where these loans are very useful for businesses.

“A lot need a cash injection and as part of the chamber of trade I will be making sure this scheme is promoted in Llandrindod so we can get the best use for the town.

“By getting smaller grants, like £5,000 and £10,000 people can make improvements to their businesses, it rewards customers, and attracts people to the town.”

The scheme was widely welcomed, however AM Russell George believes more can be done to help the town centre.

He added: “The money is good at a time when shopping habits are changing and people are shopping online rather than in town centres.

“It is important to bring derelict buildings up to standard, however other things can be done to help regeneration as well such as free car parking in towns at times to bring customers in and boost the area.”

To express an interest in the scheme and for further information please contact Julian.Preece@powys.gov.uk or Regeneration@powys.gov.uk