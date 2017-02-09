4.5 per cent council tax rise in the pipeline for Powys

A COUNCIL tax increase of 4.5 per cent is in Powys County Council’s budget, due for council discussion on February 23.

The move was approved in a report to the PCC cabinet meeting on Tuesday, February 7.

County Councillor Wynne Jones, Cabinet member for finance, presented the report that also proposes a council tax increase of 3.75 per cent for 2018/19 and 2019/20.

County Councillor Aled Davies, Welsh Conservative leader on the council, said: “I feel that 4.5 per cent is too high. Powys has the second lowest wage average throughout Wales.”

Defending the rise, Cllr Jones said: “It is much higher than I would have liked to see. We have to find the money. We either cut other services or raise council tax.”

The report considers public input from the online budget simulator that PCC hosted on their website.

476 residents submitted budgets in the simulator.

Looking at what was prioritised by the public, the report said: “There was less appetite for budget cuts for children with disabilities, home care services, services for looked after children and family support services.

“Residential care and learning disability services also received lower cuts of just under six per cent followed by waste and recycling with a cut of just under seven per cent.”

In line with the public prioritising of waste and recycling, Cllr Jones said: “I am proposing that we bank roll recycling centres. We will hopefully be able to keep services running for at least the next year.”

Adult Social Care has also been prioritised and will receive revenue base funding of £5.586 million, six per cent of the net budget.

From 2017/18 an Adult Social Care Reserve of £2.75 million is also proposed, this would only be made available by meeting specified criteria with a supporting business case.

In the report, the Strategic Director Resources (Section 151 Officer) said: “The council also faces significant pressures including increasing demand for services, most notably, but not exclusively in Adult Services. The proposed increase in council tax will help mitigate the position.”

Cllr James Gibson-Watt, Welsh Liberal Democrat leader in PCC, questioned raising tax to support one service.

He said: “It doesn’t make sense that we spend so much on Adult Social Care.

“Whilst I am agreeing that we should de-risk the council. Is this the way to go about it? It is putting other services at risk.”

Breaking down the decision, Cllr Jones said: “That is to keep the day centres open for the time being. They have been running the service on a credit card.

“In addition to that, there are savings in 2017/18 that are not going to be made.

“At one point the credit card bill has to be paid.”