Derelict 'eyesore' site in Llanfair Caereinion finally being renovated after long wait

A derelict building that has been an eyesore in Llanfair Caereinion for 10 years is finally being renovated.

Work has begun on Manchester House, which has been bought by a builder who hopes to turn it back into a home.

The refurbishment has been welcomed by County Councillor Viola E Evans, who has been at the forefront of the campaign since concerns were first raised about the state of Manchester House.

Meetings were held with Powys County Council two years ago, but there was little it could do as it did not own the building, leading residents to call for a compulsory purchase order to be made as the owner could not be tracked down.

“I had very little support from the county council,” said Cllr Evans.

“They said we have got more important buildings in the county, which is ridiculous – bits were falling off it.

“The main streets would flood and water used to come through the house.”

The former house and shop is thought to have last been lived in a decade ago, before its occupier moved out and it fell into disrepair.

The situation worsened over the years, with vermin and boarded-up windows leading to pleas from residents that something needed to be done.

Once the owner was found, more problems surfaced when it was thought the building would need to be demolished, but that was found not to be the case and the future looked brighter with plans to turn it into a community gallery.

Now, after years of uncertainty, it is hoped the renovations will be completed in the next 12 months.

“It’s been bought by a builder, Andrew Dunsford, and he is in the process of having it turned back into a house,” said Cllr Evans.

“They are doing a lovely job. I have seen the plans and it’s going to look wonderful.

“It’s lovely to see we haven’t got a derelict building in the town any more.”

