Police step up patrols in Newtown after serious town centre attacks

Increased police patrols are taking place in Newtown after two serious incidents in the town centre within two weeks.

On Saturday, January 14, a man received substantial injuries in an incident that occurred at 1.15pm.

A man has since appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm and attempted robbery.

And on Friday, January 27, police were called to Wesley Street shortly before 3pm where a man allegedly received injuries from a bladed article. His injuries were not life threatening, but armed officers attended and a man was arrested.

He appeared in court earlier this week charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Dyfed Powys Police have stepped up patrols in the town and have warned people of the dangers of carrying knives.

A spokesperson said: “We are carrying out increased high visibility patrols in the Newtown area to reassure members of public, and will conduct searches where there are grounds to, in order to prevent further offences.

“We urge people to think of the dangers of carrying knives or bladed articles in public and remind them that it is down to a court to decide if it is being carried with good reason.”

County Cllr Bob Mills expressed concern following the incidents, saying they had been unknown in Newtown in the past.

Fellow county councillor Joy Jones said locals had become nervous since the two incidents, but believes they are isolated and welcomed the increased patrols.

She said: “I think it is really worrying, and residents are feeling worried about what has happened recently in the town. It does cause fear, but I think these are isolated and hopefully there will be nothing else like this. I’ve spoken to the police who have been very active since this which is pleasing, but I understand people’s concerns.”