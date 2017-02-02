‘Shot’ in the arm for Mid Wales sport as Adele wins

ADELE Nicoll was crowned 2016 Montgomeryshire senior sports personality of the year at the annual awards night at Newtown’s Hafren theatre on Friday.

The event was organised by Powys County Council’s sports development team and sponsored by McDonalds with special guest star Austyn Shortman, a former Commonwealth Games swimmer.

Welshpool shot putter, Nicoll was recognised for a stellar 2016 which included setting a new Welsh under 20s record, second in the British under 23s Championship and third in the British Senior Championship.

Emerging talent was also recognised with Llanidloes swimmer Amber Owen crowned under 18s personality of the year.

The teenager is a member of Carmarthenshire based swimming club Nofio Sir Gar which has meant increased travelling but emergence as a top talent in the pool, taking five gold medals in Welsh Championships which was followed by joining the Welsh elite programme and first national cap.

Max Williams of Welshpool took the under 14s crown in recognition of his exploits in the goalkeeper jersey which has earned Welsh age grade caps following a string of impressive displays for Wrexham.

Sailor Ceri Roberts from Llanidloes was named under 12s personality of the year following another impressive 12 months, which included a fourth year in Welsh regional squads and winning his age grade in the Great Britain National Series.

Welshpool swimmer Tom Piggott enjoyed a remarkable 2016 which included competing in national paralympic trials and representing Wales in the UK Schools Games to be crowned disabled sports personality of the year.

Hafren Cycling Club won the club of the year accolade in recognition of its increase in membership to 142 members and expansion of its junior and female provision, which saw the club nominated for national awards last year.

Maldwyn Dragons Gymnastics Club coach Ed Williams took the coach of the year award to maintain his family connection and follow in the footsteps of mother Julia Rees, a past winner of the accolade.

Newtown Whitestars Junior Football Club coach Debbie Evans took home the Volunteer of the Year award with the hard-working secretary a tireless worker behind the scenes to ensure the ongoing success of the club which boasts 350 members and a growing number of coaches.

Newtown’s Robbie Howells went home with the Young Sports Leader award in recognition of his role with Newtown Whitestars JFC and the Soccerholics R’Us Football camps, which saw him contribute 200 hours and earn a C level coaching badge in 2016.

Maldwyn Harriers cross country team won the senior team award after a superb 2016 included its men's team winning the Herefordshire League, taking the trophy to Wales for the first time.

Newtown Dragons Junior Squash team won the junior accolade following an impressive debut season in the Shropshire County Summer League.

Meanwhile Maldwyn Harriers coach Dave Peters was joined by Llansantffraid Village Football Club legend Doug Williams and Newtown Tennis Club’s Chris Nevill in being awarded Services to Sport awards.

Cllr Graham Brown, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for sports development, said: “This year’s award were of the highest calibre and it just shows how many talented and dedicated sports people we have.

“I would like to congratulate the winners of this year’s awards, who fully deserve their accolades, but also everyone who was nominated. We are extremely privileged to have so many talented sports people in the area.”