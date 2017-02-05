Newtown woman drove near two schools after taking cocaine

A woman drove a car near two schools in the middle of the day while having cocaine in her system.

Sunrise Margaret Goretzki, 21, of Swallow Drive, Newtown, admitted a charge of driving while unfit through drugs at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court, and was fined and banned for the offence.

The court heard how at mid day on November 28 last year she was driving on Plantation Lane and was stopped and officers said she showed signs of being under the influence of a substance.

A drug swab was taken and it tested positive for cocaine, said prosecutor Helen Tench.

Robert Hanratty, defending, said his client had suffered with a tough time, with a business venture of taking over a pub not going well and with her mother in a home suffering from motor neurone disease.

He said she had gone to a party on a Saturday, November 26, and police made a routine stop. Goretzki admitted she had been at a party and was frank and open to the police.

Mr Hanratty said her driving was not impaired and that drug driving guidelines were a new territory.

He added her driving was not erratic, there were no schoolchildren around at the time and she was remorseful for her behaviour.

Julian Davies, for the probation service, said she had not driven the day after taking the drug and was horrified to find it was still in her system.

She had taken over a public house in October 2016 and was currently negotiating with creditors over it.

Magistrates fined her £120, ordered costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge. She was also banned from driving for 12 months.