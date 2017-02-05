Llanfyllin bike track and skate park plans behind town's Spar store

LLANFYLLIN Community Initiative has applied for planning permission for a bike track and skate park behind the Spar store in Llanfyllin.

The application was placed on January 18 by the community initiative.

Part of the initiative, County Councillor Peter Lewis is happy to see the project going ahead.

He said: “It is a community initiative to provide a space for the young people in the town. It is an exciting project.

“There are plans for a skate park, but we are pushing on with the bike track. We are hoping to have it up and running this year.”

The land for the track has generously been provided by town councillor Simon Baynes.

The bike track includes numerous mounds and follows a closed circuit with intersecting routes.

“We are lucky to have been provided the field by Simon Baynes.

“A cycle path is also going to be built and we hope to link to that.

“This is for the young and old.”

Cllr Lewis sent his thanks to those who have supported the track.

“I would like to thank the generosity of people sponsoring the project and I would like to thank the businesses that have also given their support,” he added.

“The town council very much supports the project, they applied for the change of use of the land.

“It is good it is being used. It is something uplifting for the town.

“We also hope to build a path across the car park to the field to make it safe to access.”

Along with the bike track there are plans for a skate park on the site that includes quarter pipes, banks, rails and steps.

The plans can be viewed on Powys Planning Portal on the county council website, application code P/2017/0025