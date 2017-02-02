Llanfair and Guils in Welsh Cup quarters

LLANFAIR United and Guilsfield have been handed home ties in the JD Welsh Cup quarter-finals as reward for their giant killing exploits last month.

United will host Caernarfon Town in all Huws Gray Alliance last while Guilsfield will bid to topple Bala Town who arrive at Clos Mytton on February 25/26.

Quadruple chasing TNS host old rivals Bangor City while Gap Connahs Quay make the trip to Prestatyn Town who humiliated Aberystwyth Town in the last round, winning 5-1 at Park Avenue.

United manager Rhys Stephens said: “We are pleased with the draw, we are at home and I am sure we were like the other clubs in the draw in hoping to avoid TNS.

“We beat them earlier in the season but we know Caernarfon Town are a top club and will come down to Llanfair as favourites.

“However if we can repeat the level of performance we showed against Cefn Druids last week then we have every chance of getting another result.”

Guilsfield manager Danny Barton was also optimistic with European qualification now potentially three games away after stunning Cardiff Met last week.

Guilsfield manager Danny Barton said: “I think we fully deserved it to be frank, we gave them two silly goals but went and scored four and we had a bit of luck, luck we haven’t had since I’ve been here.

“We want a good cup run, and hats off to the lads. I’ve questioned their character and belief at times this season, but I couldn’t fault them they were brilliant.”

“The Welsh Cup is a competition we have a good history in and it was fantastic to write another chapter against Cardiff Met last week.

“Bala Town will be another massive test for us but we go into it with nothing to lose.

“The results last week also showed Alliance clubs are more than capable of beating Welsh Premier sides these days.”

Ironically United host Guilsfield in the Huws Gray Alliance on Saturday with both looking to avoid cup hangovers.

Meanwhile TNS remain overwhelming favourites to defend the cup as the only professional side in the competition but coach Craig Harrison remained wary of Bangor City.

“It’s a tough draw against Bangor,” said Harrison.

“I imagine they’ll bring some supporters with them and it’s one I’m looking forward to as over the past few years the rivalry hasn’t maybe been so intense.”