Villages bid to form football club

SEEDS are being sown to establish a new senior football club for the Tregynon and Bettws Cedewain communities.

The villages, home to a combined population of more than 1,200, were left without a club when Bettws Football Club folded last summer.

However efforts are now being made to re-establish a club in the area with a view to entering next season’s Montgomeryshire League.

A social media movement on Tregynon’s community facebook page has begun with players expressing support while Tregynon Community Centre has previously offered use of its changing facilities.

Tregynon has not had a senior football club since 1877 though was birthplace of Welsh Amateur cap Edgar Williams and ex-schoolboy international Michael Fletcher.

More recently Nyasha Mwamuka earned Wales under 18s honours and has committed to playing for the new club when available.

Matthew Shaw said: “I'm sure I'm not the only one with a very empty Saturday afternoon with no local football to play or watch since Bettws folded so it would be great to give this a real go.”

While players are expected to be in no short supply the new club would need a home ground while also seeking to appoint an aspiring coach.

Anyone wishing to join the movement to bring a senior football club back to the Tregynon and Bettws Cedewain area is encouraged to make contact via the Tregynon community facebook page.