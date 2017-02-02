Referee assault shame

A FOOTBALL match was abandoned in the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League following an attack on the match official on Saturday.

A Llanfechain player is alleged to have assaulted the referee with his side 2-0 ahead at Abermule Reserves, leaving the official with no choice but abandon the game.

Montgomeryshire League secretary Bernie Jones confirmed an official league investigation had been launched while the police had also been informed.

Llanfechain Football Club chairman Wyn Griffiths said: “The club is very disappointed and the entire incident has left a very bad taste in the mouth.

“The club does not condone such acts and supports the referee’s decision in abandoning the game and will help in the investigation in any way we can.”