Davies targets top honours in 2017

HEIDI Davies is looking forward to 2017 after marking the start of the year with an impressive run in the Celtic International Cross Country in Cardiff last week.

The Llandrindod Wells teenager competed in the under 20s women's race against the top athletes from Ireland and Scotland with several English athletes also taking part.

Davies ended eighth overall, second Welsh runner home, in a time of 19:32, just under minute behind eventual winner Anna MacFadyen of Scotland

Davies was happy with her top 10 placing in a field against her peers and is now looking forward to the rest of the season.

Davies said: “The Celtic International was basically my first cross country race of the season and it was great to pull on my Welsh vest again after a few months of just focusing on my training.

“The pace was fast from the of set but I got stuck in. Overall I'm happy with the race as a starter for the cross country season but I've got lots more to give and I'm already looking forward to the Welsh Cross Country Championships in a few weeks time.”

Davies, a member off Brecon Athletics Club, is one of the most exciting long distance running talents to emerge from Powys since Forden’s Andy Davies who competed in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and hopes to represent Wales in the 2018 event to be held on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Davies has represented Welsh Schools, Wales and Great Britain having first risen to prominence while a student at Llandrindod Wells High School.

The teenager won her age grade at the British Athletics Championships last summer while also ending second in the Welsh Athletics League over 3,000m and the Welsh Schools National Championships.

Davies announced her arrival as a contender for future international honours with a bronze medal in the European Mountain Running Championships in Italy last summer.

Davies is a member of Team Walsh and enjoys the support of Norman Walsh, The Metropole Hotel of Llandrindod Wells and the Ron Pickering Memorial Fund.