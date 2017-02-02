Watkins is a Robin

FORMER Knighton Town midfielder Gareth Watkins has signed for Dafabet Welsh Premier side, Newtown.

The 33 year old represented the Robins for four seasons between 2001 and 2004 with his chances restricted by injury before a two year spell with Aberystwyth Town.

Watkins has more recently represented Welshpool Town and Knighton Town in Spar Mid Wales League One while retaining ties with Newtown through his role as development team manager and head of youth.

Watkins joins under 19s team players Jordan Jones and Will Evans in making the step up to the Newtown senior team this season with the 16 year old pair looking to gain senior level experience having both impressed for the club’s development side.