Cup kings to clash in Mid Wales derby

LLANFAIR United and Guilsfield meet at Mount Field on Saturday (2pm) with the local rivals both aiming to avoid a JD Welsh Cup hangover following last week’s heroics.

Both upset the odds by beating Dafabet Welsh Premier opposition last week with Cefn Druids dumped out at Llanfair while Cardiff Metropolitan crashed at Guilsfield.

With both now looking ahead to plum home quarter-final ties later this month, rival managers Rhys Stephens and Danny Barton turn their focus to league matters.

“We fully deserved to beat Druids, “ said Stephens. “When they went down to 10 men so early on we felt the game was for the taking.

“Obviously James Davies deserves a lot of praise for the hat-trick but it was a big performance from everyone, including our supporters, which secured the win.”

With United languishing close to the relegation zone the attention shifts to revitalising their league form.

“Guilsfield will be coming here on a high after last week and will be looking to avenge our win at their place earlier in the season so we expect a tough derby.

“Hopefully we can produce the same level of performance as last week and get the three points.”

Guils manager Danny Barton warned his players not to be distracted by the forthcoming Welsh Cup quarter-final with the villagers also keen to revive their faltering league form.

“We have a lot games before the Welsh Cup quarter-final and shirts are up for grabs,” said Barton. “We have a good squad and it is up to each to nail down their place between now and then.

“The next way to do that is playing well in our league games, starting with Llanfair.

“We want to avoid a hangover, just as they will, and we go to Mount Field expecting them to be buoyed by their own result in the Welsh Cup last week.

“Our league form has not been great since the turn of the year but after last week’s win, we have a bit of confidence which we can build on this week.

“Cardiff Met are a top club in the Welsh Premier but we were good value for our win on Saturday and we could have won by more.”