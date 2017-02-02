Newtown given licence to thrill

NEWTOWN will go out to win each of their remaining 10 games this season, starting at Llandudno on Saturday (2.30).

Manager Chris Hughes has given his side a licence to attack as the Robins strive to secure top spot in the Dafabet Welsh Premier play off conference.

On-loan striker Nicky Rushton is joined by Luke Boundford, freshly fit following injury, and Neil Mitchell in looking to support top scorer Jason Oswell in firing the Robins to victory on Saturday.

“It’s been frustrating not having a game for so long but we’ve tried to make the most of it,” said Hughes. “We have been working hard in training and in particular worked on our attack.

“During the first half of the season we lost too many games by the odd goal so we need to score more and that means providing more support for Jason.”

The Robins have been by far the quietest club in the Welsh Premier transfer window having only brought in one permanent new signing in Joe Kenton alongside on-loan striker Rushton.

However Hughes backed his squad to assemble the points to secure safety before pushing for top spot and a potential Europa League play-off at the end of the season.

“We could only name the bare 11 against Aberystwyth Town a month ago, our injury list was that bad,” said Hughes. “Thankfully we are now at full strength and I am confident Nicky and Joe will be good additions.”

Hughes also insisted despite a disappointing first phase the Robins season was far from over.

“The club’s aim at the start of the season is to end 10th or higher and we still have work to do,” said Hughes. “However we have the players and the confidence we will starting climbing the table during the final third of the season.”

Meanwhile Hughes has elevated teenage prospects Jordan Jones and Will Evans to the first team squad.

The midfielders have impressed in the club’s under 19s sides this season and Hughes hopes both will benefit from experience with the first team squad.

“They are both young, local lads who have done well in the under 19s this season,” said Hughes. “Both are only 16 and have promising futures ahead of them.

“It has been something I have looked to encourage at every club I’ve been involved as it is important to provide chances for young, local lads to play for their hometown club.

“We have a core of local senior players at Newtown and we need to keep on building on that.

“Perhaps we are a little behind other clubs in the league in terms of developing its own future first team players but as a club we want to bring such talent through the ranks.”