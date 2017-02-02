Saints sign former Romania under 21 star

THE New Saints have bolstered with two new signings ahead of the start of Dafabet Welsh Premier championship conference opener against Cardiff Metropolitan on Saturday (2.30pm).

Former Romania under 21 international Mihai Leca joins the club following a successful trial with the 24 year old former Steaua Bucharest youth team player arriving with over 100 senior league games under his belt during spells with Concordia Chiajna, Oțelul Galați, Zakho and Brasov.

Also landing at Park Hall is Wales under 18s international midfielder Sam Ashworth who joins from Huws Gray Allliance side Caernarfon Town.

Coach Craig Harrison was happy with the additions as his side continue to attack on all fronts but warned his players to expect a tough game at home to the Archers following their Welsh Cup exit at Guilsfield last week.

“They’ve been doing well in the league this year, and were fifth before the split,” said Harrison. “They’ve had a cup upset, so they’ll be thinking ‘let’s go to TNS and get the first win there.’

“They’re a hard working bunch of lads who work hard for their manager. It will be tough, but we’ve beaten them twice already and with everyone fit, I’m confident we’ll win the game.

Harrison has a selection headache following the routing of Llanelli Town in the JD Welsh Cup last week.

“When I’ve got a fit squad, I’ve always got a selection dilemma, and have done since I’ve been here,” said Harrison. “Decisions have to be made and that involves disappointing players, but they expect that.”

“That’s what I want on a daily and weekly basis – to have everyone playing well all the time, because if they don’t, then they could be out of the team for a long time.

“It’s good to have players back at the business end of the season because that’s when you’re playing against the best teams in the league and it’s when titles are won.”