Grieving Knighton man had Land Rover stolen

A man who stole a Land Rover from outside a Knighton house has avoided a prison sentence.

David James Wright, 37, from Birmingham, admitted the theft at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, as well as driving without a licence and insurance.

The court heard that on the evening of January 15, Robert Fowler was visited by his son, who asked his dad why his Land Rover was not in its usual spot.

They realised it must have been stolen and called the police, said Stephen Davies, prosecuting.

The vehicle was spotted by police a short while later in Kidderminster and a pursuit began. This culminated in a stinger operation which stopped the vehicle and the driver was arrested.

Mr Davies added the incident had a “big impact” on Mr Fowler, who was grieving after the death of his wife and relied on the Land Rover as he lived in a rural area, though the vehicle had since been returned.

Jenny Yeo, for Wright, said the defendant had a number of previous convictions but was remorseful about the effect the incident had on Mr Fowler.

“His last conviction was in October 2015,” she said.

“He feels he has been very stupid, he planned on not offending any more.

“He was visibly distressed at the problems he has caused to the victim.

“He is full of regret. He is keen to move towards a life without crime, he refers to this as a moment of weakness.”

She added he was now in full time employment and had engaged well with probation on a previous community order.

Wright was handed a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must complete 20 rehabilitation activity days as well as 150 hours of unpaid work.

For driving without insurance and a licence, he received six penalty points and his licence was endorsed. He must also pay £684 compensation as the vehicle needed repairs and new tyres, as well as £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.