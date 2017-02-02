Primary school football boost

HIGH school from Powys will be among the first in Wales to deliver the new Lidl Play More Football initiative into primary schools.

The innovative youth football programme, supported by Wales international players, has been embraced by Newtown and Welshpool High schools.

The scheme will 1,000 high school students across Wales become ‘Directors of Football, providing opportunities for the next generation of coaches while getting 30,000 more children playing the game across Wales by 2020.

The scheme has been introduced in secondary schools across Wales but is now expanding to primary schools where secondary school participants will be helping to coach younger children.

A strong focus is also placed on encouraging more young girls to participate in the sport.

Jamie Clewer, head of Growth at Football Association of Wales Trust (FAWT) said: “The young people we’ve worked with love taking part in the Lidl Play More Football programme.

“The initiative isn’t just about playing football it’s about leadership, communication and the young Directors of Football finding out what their peers want from sessions. It’s been a great start to the scheme and we’ve been delighted with the reaction so far.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl UK purchasing director said: “This unique initiative allows Lidl to play a direct role in giving more boys and girls a chance to get playing and fall in love with football.

“We’re delighted to support this approach which will allow young people to coach younger children and shape the future of the game. Through our stores across Wales and this partnership we want to build a real relationship with local communities and give something back.”