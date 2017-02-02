THE Central Wales Cup takes centre stage this weekend with holders Carno facing a potential banana skin with the visit of Borth United to Ty Brith.

Caersws are also in action with a trip to Llansantffraid Village while Penrhyncoch host Machynlleth on Tuesday.

Elsewhere Radnor Valley entertain Tywyn Bryncrug and Montgomery Town host Aberaeron in two all Spar Mid Wales League One ties while Llanrhaeadr welcome Churchstoke to Tanllan with the draw completed by Llanidloes Town’s tricky trip to Dolgellau Athletic.