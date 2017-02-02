Quadruple bid is on after Quigley’s quartet of goals

JD Welsh Cup Fourth Rnd

The New Saints 7

Llanelli Town 0

THE New Saints relentless march toward the quadruple continued as Nathaniel South Wales League Two side Llanelli Town were crushed at Park Hall.

Llanelli arrived in Oswestry on the back of a 23 game unbeaten run and led by ex-Swansea City star Lee Trundle.

However Trundle and his Llanelli team-mates hopes of an upset were dented inside the opening 10 minutes when Scott Quigley headed home Chris Marriott's left wing cross.

Quigley doubled his tally four minutes later, firing beyond Reds goalkeeper Craig Morris after Ryan Pryce was fed by Jamie Mullan to cross from the right wing.

Llanelli held their hosts at bay for the next half an hour before being breached for a third time with Pryce feeding Mullan to drive into the area and curl beyond Morris.

Quigley completed his hat-trick on the hour, slotting home from the penalty spot after Mullan was hauled down in the area by Rob Thomas following another incisive throughball from Pryce.

Adrian Cieslewicz joined the rout on 72 minutes with a low right foot shot beyond Morris after Jon Routledge teed him up on the edge of the area.

Simon Spender marked his arrival from the bench with a sixth with eight minutes remaining, racing onto Chris Seargeant’s lofted throughball to lash home.

Quigley began what he had begun in injury-time with a powerful left foot strike from six yards after Routledge broke into the box and beyond a tiring Llanelli defence.

TNS: Harrison, Marriott, Routledge, Seargeant, Mullan, Saunders, Rawlinson, Cieslewicz, Quigley, Edwards, Pryce. Subs: Spender, Brobbel, Darlington, Draper, Wycherley