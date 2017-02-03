Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood on EU, Powys and Donald Trump

THE LEADER of Plaid Cymru, Leanne Wood, stopped in Newtown last week, speaking about Article 50, Single Market access, President Donald Trump and mental health services.

On Monday, January 23, Ms Wood published a White Paper with First Minister Carwyn Jones outlining what Welsh Government wants from Brexit negotiations.

In an exclusive interview with the County Times, Ms Wood said: “I think it is vital for all of Wales and the Welsh economy to retain Single Market membership.

“200,000 jobs in Wales rely on the EU. I am not saying they will go without Single Market membership, but there is a risk to them.

“A prime example is Airbus, they employ 6,500 and they purchase supplies from the EU. If there is a tariff of 10 per cent on in coming parts and then out goings to construction in France, they could find a 20 per cent increase on production. That is not sustainable.”

On January 17, Prime Minister Theresa May stated the government’s intent for the UK to leave the Single Market.

Despite the potential loss of membership, Ms Wood’s and Mr Jones’ white paper aims to retain ‘access’ to the Single Market.

“Every country has access to the Single Market, it just means you sell goods in to the market. Participation is more involved,” she added.

“The main thing is tariffs. Welsh companies export more than any other part of the UK. They need the confidence that they can continue to trade tariff free.

“I haven’t heard a lot about the Prime Minister’s plan for the UK outside of the Single Market and what that means for tariffs.”

The Supreme Court has also ruled that the Welsh Government will not be consulted on the triggering of Article 50, leaving the EU.

Unhappy with this, Ms Woods said: “We are told we live in a partnership of equals, that means we have to be equally involved in decisions.

“We have got different needs to other parts of the UK, for example our large agricultural presence. The ability to articulate Welsh needs is essential if we are to get the best deal.”

While in Newtown, Ms Wood visited the mental health charity, Rekindle.

Rekindle aims to normalise conversation about mental health and support young people suffering or recovering from mental illness.

Ms Wood highlighted a lack of care provision in Wales, sourcing from low staffing levels.

She said: “There are concerns about mental health care across Wales. Enabling our services to quickly respond is something I have raised in the Assembly before, the mental health system is not adequate.

“Staffing levels in health services is a drum we have been banging for years.

“There are only two other EU countries with fewer doctors per head than Wales. We are trying to recruit and train more doctors. The problems we are facing come from a lack of workforce planning.

“The freedom of movement provided by EU membership is really important for employment, without it the health service will be damaged as will agriculture, businesses and the economy.”

Aside from Brexit negotiations, the world has been watching the United States of America as the controversial Donald Trump was inaugurated on January 20.

Ms Wood participated in the Women’s March in Cardiff, standing up with those who oppose President Trump’s political views.

She said: “I think it is really concerning. The fact that one of his first actions was to decide on women’s reproductive rights is less than reassuring.

“On the positive side, it seems to have galvanised people who want a different vision.

“I joined a women’s march and it was empowering to be there with so many like minded people. People around the world have been protesting, including in Machynlleth

“Misogyny and sexism is not acceptable and if Trump’s presidency galvanises the opposition then maybe some good can come of it.

“To be able to watch millions of people across the world protesting, it is really empowering.”

For more on the mental health charity, Rekindle, visit the web site www.rekindle.org.uk