Minor injuries unit closed overnight in Llandrindod Wells

THE Minor Injuries Unit at Llandrindod Wells Hospital is closing overnight from February 1 to 28.

Powys Teaching Healthboard (PtHB) have announced the unit will be closed from midnight to 7am through February, due to staff absence.

Alan Lawrie, Director of Primary and Community Care at PtHB said: “Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience whilst the Minor Injuries Unit at Llandrindod Wells Hospital is temporarily closed overnight.”

Llandrindod Wells town mayor, Councillor Jon Williams is concerned about what this means for the future of the hospital.

He said: “Any cut in services is worrying, especially in the position we are in. The nearest other unit is Brecon. Other than that it means traveling 45 miles for an emergency.

“A big concern around town is whether this is temporary, a precursor to further closures or that we might not ever see it open again.”

The closest alternative unit in Brecon will continue to provide a 24 hour Minor Injury Unit.

PtHB have also suggested Abergavenny, Aberystwyth, Hereford, Shrewsbury and Welshpool as alternatives.

The closure has sparked movement in Welsh Government, Welsh Liberal Democrat Kirsty Williams AM said: “I have met with Powys Teaching Health Board to discuss the issue, and urged them to ensure the staffing issues are addressed as quickly as possible to ensure the service is restored.”

At Senedd Question Time, Welsh Labour AM, Joyce Watson asked for assurances of safety over the temporary closure.

Addressing Leader of the House Jane Hutt AM, she said: “On Friday, I was informed by Powys Teaching Local Health Board that its minor injuries unit at Llandrindod Wells will temporarily have to shut between midnight and 7am for the whole month of February. I understand that it is due to a combination of staff absence and that the measure is the safest option for all concerned.

In reply, Ms Hutt said: “This is an operational matter for the health board, and I’m very reassured, as I’m sure you were, that it was the health board that contacted Assembly Members, councillors and members of the public, making them aware of the closure as part of their communications.

“It is a temporary closure, as the Member said - it’s temporarily closed overnight between the hours of midnight and 7am from February 1 to February 28, but available, of course, otherwise, as usual. It’s important to recognise that, actually, there are very low numbers attending the minor injuries unit at that time.”

As an alternative, anyone who suffers a minor injury in this time is encouraged to call NHS Direct Wales on 08454647, or visit their website: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk.