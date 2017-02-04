Teenager crashed into a councillor's garage in Welshpool

A TEENAGER crashed his car into the garage of a county councillor and failed to stop and report it to the police.

Marcin Kaminski, 19, of Severn Street, Welshpool, crashed his Volkswagen Golf into a garage in Powis Arms Yard, belonging to Welshpool County Cllr Francesca Jump.

He had only had the car for four days prior to the incident, and was sentenced on five charges on Tuesday at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court. The charges of driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance or a licence, and failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident, were proved in his absence on January 11 at Llanelli.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said Kaminski only had a provisional driving licence and had hit a brick wall at the double garage.

Cllr Jump was informed that someone had hit her garage and when she went out she saw a car with brick dust on it and damage to the wing.

The incident on October 15 caused damage worth £1,000 to the garage, added Mrs Tench.

In interview, Kaminski said he was driving at the time and had stopped for 20 minutes and was moving the car.

After the incident he could not move the car, and was going to go back the next day and just wanted to move it to another place.

He added he had not been driving long and only had the car four days before the incident.

Robert Hanratty, defending, said his client had only driven a short distance and the book was being thrown at the defendant.

He said he did not understand why the due care and attention charge had been added. Mr Hanratty also added it was not a hit and run and it was property damage.

Magistrates banned Kaminski from driving for 12 months, and fined him £400.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs, £300 compensation and a £40 victim surcharge.