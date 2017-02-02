Newtown couple's two year fight for clear water

A disgruntled couple are hoping a £5 million pipe development in Newtown will allow them to drink their tap water, after spending two years buying bottled water.

John and Sandra Wilson, of Treowen, Newtown, say they have suffered from black particles in their water supply and black mould in their taps and shower heads since they moved to Newtown.

Despite efforts to get Severn Trent Water (STW) to stop the problem they say nothing has happened and they have not drunk from their taps for the past two years.

The couple have been buying a dozen large bottles of mineral water a week and John hopes STW’s investment in new pipes will allow them to drink their water at last.

He said: “We get black sludge and gunge that builds up in the water line and we’ve had a technician out who says the water is okay to drink. But despite our best efforts, and help from Cllr Joy Jones, we haven’t got anywhere, we’ve been re-buffed by Severn Trent.

“We’ve lost gallons of water from this, we have to clean the systems every so often, getting the gunge out of the taps and we are not happy at all.

“We’ve still had to pay our water rates for all these years, and we can’t drink the water, we’re angry nothing has been done.”

Earlier this month Severn Trent announced 30 miles of new water pipes would be laid in the area at a cost of £5 million.

John added: “It is good news regarding the water pipes in Newtown, and hopefully it will make a difference to our water supply.”

A spokesperson for STW said the issue is with an airborne bacteria called biofilm. The water company has said it is not a health risk, but will aid Mr Wilson in removing it.

The spokesperson said: “We’re not aware of any water quality issues in Newtown and Mr Wilson seems to be experiencing problems with biofilm, which is an airborne bacteria not connected to the quality of the water supply or to our water pipes.

“Although it can look unpleasant, biofilm is usually harmless and not a risk to health. Our water quality team would be more than happy to discuss this with the customer and to advise him how best he can remove it.”