Dad 'bullied' learner-driver daughter from Newtown into taking his speeding points

A FATHER “bullied” his learner-driver daughter from Newtown to take his speeding points – only to be caught out when police spotted the car had no ‘L’ plates.

Shaun Turberfield, 52, forced his daughter Shauna, 20, of Newtown, to take the blame when he was caught on speed camera.

A court heard he even tried to bribe Shauna when she wanted to back out.

But his plan was foiled when policed realised Shauna was a learner driver – and there were no ‘L’ plates on the car on the speed cam snap.

Shaun Turberfield, 52, forced his daughter Shauna, 20, to take the blame when he was caught on speed camera. Pictures: Wales News Service

The speed camera clocked the Nissan doing 36mph in a 30mph area.

Shauna was then told she would be prosecuted for driving without L-plates as well – and then confessed to police what had happened.

After his arrest, former doorman Shaun Turberfield told police: “Maybe I come across as loud and aggressive. It’s just the way I am.”

Turberfield, of Penparcau, Aberystwyth, admitted intending to pervert the course of justice.

Dean Pulling, prosecuting, told Swansea Crown Court that Turberfield had been verbally abusive.

His barrister, Corina Hughes, said he had been foolish but had felt it important to maintain a clean driving licence.

Shaun Turberfield, who now helps his partner to run a cake business, was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 15 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He was also banned from driving for three months and told to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work for the community, as well as paying £590 in prosecution costs and a court surcharge.

Judge Keith Thomas said Shaun Turberfield had bullied his daughter until “the whole pack of cards came crumbling down around you, as it should have.”