Over 120,000 people sign April's Law petition

THE FAMILY of murdered schoolgirl April Jones has been described as ‘magnificent’ after their petition to have all sex offenders on the register for life will be debated in parliament.

The petition also calls for service providers and search engines to be better policed regarding abuse images and for harder sentences on those caught with indecent images of children.

April went missing in Machynlleth in October 2012 and Mark Bridger, who had 500 indecent images of children on his computer, was jailed for her abduction and murder in May 2013.

Now that more than 100,000 people have signed the petition, it will be debated in parliament and MP Glyn Davies said the issue must not be dropped.

He said: “We need to do our best to stop this and we must not let the issue go.

“The family has been brilliant in the work that they have done and hopefully with this debate we can get this obscene material off the internet.

“Hopefully the debate will come in the near future and I will certainly be a party to it.”

April’s parents, Coral and Paul, met with former Prime Minister David Cameron as they believed the Government was not doing enough to police the internet.

Almost three years later the family continued to fight for change and they now have made a breakthrough with the petition hitting 120,266 signatures on Wednesday.

Mr Davies also believes it shows how passionate the country is on the issue, more than four years after the hunt for little April was the largest missing person search in UK police history.

He added: “The Jones family have been magnificent, brilliant in the work that they have done to keep this going.

“The petition shows how people are still passionate about making a change to this and how it caught Britain.

“I hope this will lead to getting this offensive material removed.”

A spokesperson for NSPCC Cymru said: “It should not be forgotten that every sex offender has committed horrendous abuse and left victims in their wake.

“Before anyone comes off the sex offenders’ register they should undergo a risk assessment and if they still pose a threat to children they must remain on it.

“We also believe those on the register have to be strictly monitored and this should include regular visits from the police.”