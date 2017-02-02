Newtown bypass contractors 'where they expect to be'

“WE’RE WHERE we expect to be...” That’s the message from contractors working on the Newtown Bypass who are now nearly a year into the project.

Speaking to the County Times last week Nick Cleary, project manager for lead contractors Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd, said that more than 120 workers are now engaged in earthworks on the site as several huge embankments are constructed to address the ‘challenging topography’ of the area.

“We started back in March and we’ve had solid progress in 2016 I think,” he said.

“We’re where we expect to be. We’re still targeting the end of 2018 for completion and we’re working towards that.

“Obviously on a big project such as this one there are risks and the end of 2018 is two years away and a lot can happen in the meantime, but that’s our target and at the moment that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Early work to re-route services such as gas, water and electricity has now been completed and ground work involving embankment building is now the focus of work at the site, which is the largest infrastructure project in Mid Wales.

“We’ve created some of the earth embankments at the Western end over at Kerry Road, as well as carrying out archaeological digs and environmental mitigation works.

“That includes clearance works, hedgerow removal and things such as moving badger setts and working on other habitats as well, and we’ve now created most of the environmental ponds which will take the run-off drainage for the site.”

To underscore the scale of the project, the contractors said as much as two million tonnes of earth would need to be moved as part of the work to level the path for the road, as well as key underpinning works for the subsoil in the area.

“There are lots of historic land slips here because this whole valley was glaciated, and the glaciers left material, alluvium, some of which has become unstable over the years, and we’re talking over millions of years, so we have had to undertake some remedial work to stabilise that,” he said.

The next phase of the project will see the construction of a bridge near Dolfor which will allow earth to be moved from the Penstrowed end of the site to the eastern end, which is expected to be completed later this year.