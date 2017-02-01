A man has been airlifted to hospital after a two vehicle road traffic collision near Llanfyllin on Wednesday morning.

The collision on the A490 happened at around 7.30am, with a Vauxhall Astra and Mini Cooper involved, and there were two casualities.

A woman was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and the man has been airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Neither of their injuries are thought to be life threatening.

The road was closed for about nine hours until re-opening just before 4.30pm.

Picture by Phil Blagg / NWN Media

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "At approximately 7.30am reports were received of a two vehicle RTC on the A490 near Llanfyllin.

