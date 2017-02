A man has appeared in court charged with a stabbing incident in Newtown on Friday.

William George Hemingsley, 49, of Wesley Street, Newtown, appeared in Welshpool Magistrates Court charged with wounding Christopher Wayne Barnes with intent to cause grevious bodily harm.

He will now appear before Mold Crown Court on March 3.

On Friday afternoon, police were called to an ongoing distrubance at an address on Wesley Street in the town.