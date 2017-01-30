Newtown dance teacher vies for Miss Wales title

DANCE teacher and model Shelley Ann Simmonds is calling on County Times readers to back her in her dream of winning the Miss Wales Pageant in Cardiff in April.

An experienced dancer, model and dance teacher Shelley, from Newtown, has been selected to represent Powys in the pageant.

“I’m super excited for this event as it has completely taken me out of my comfort zone,” says Shelley, who runs the ADIICTDANCE classes in Newtown.

“As part of my journey in the Miss Wales Pageant I have been getting involved with primary schools, spending time with the children and encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

“I am also hosting a charity Valentine’s bingo evening alongside the students of ADIICTDANCE (my sponsor for the competition).

“We are raising money for Beauty With A Purpose as part of my ‘Fab Feb’ fundraiser which is on February 4 at Welshpool Church House at 6pm. There will be cup-cake stalls, fabulous raffle prizes to be won and so much more,” said Shelley.

Shelley will be competing in the final in Cardiff on April 6, 7 and 8 and hopes local people will show their support.

“I would be entirely grateful to anyone who can support me during my new adventure in pageantry. Miss Wales empowers young women by building their self esteem and generates money for good causes through Beauty With A Purpose,” said Shelley.

“I am honoured to be representing Powys in the competition. I would be extremely grateful if members of the public could get behind me and show their support.

“To vote for me to be crowned Miss Wales 2017 please text ‘Welsh Shelley’ to 64 343. Voters must be over 18 and have the bill payer’s permission. Votes made outside this voting period will not be counted but you may still be charged. Each text vote will cost £1 plus standard network charge.

“I have entered into the Miss Wales competition to show that I am living proof that if you set your goal, work hard and be ambitious, you can do anything!

“I hope to inspire other young girls and boys to be determined, have a passion and be the best they can possibly be,” Shelley added.

Shelley described how dance has driven her: “I've had a passion for dance for as long as I can remember, during my primary age I always took part in theatre performances and competed in competitions.

“Growing up with dance as my priority encouraged me to be ambitious and determined for my future, with that in mind I went onto further training in a dance school. I gained a Bronze World Champion Title while competing with a group at the Dance World Cup.

“I am also an aspiring model and one of my achievements is that I have been accepted into a model and casting agency. I have experienced extra-work on a popular TV soap and have been taught in master classes by the industry’s most famous dancers. When I was young I always dreamt of having my own dance school, this dream has now become my reality,” she said.

“Beauty with a Purpose is a charity which was created by Julia Morley in 1972. Hundreds of millions of pounds have been raised and donated to local and international organisations in aid of disadvantaged children all over the world.

“My sponsor for the competition is ADIICTDANCE, this is my own business which I created in 2014 when I was 18 years old. Alongside their dance training I like to encourage all children to become humble, hard-working students who thrive on achieving their ambitions.

“Please like and follow my Social media sites for updates: Instagram: @ShelleeyAnn; Facebook page: @ShelleyAnnMissWalesFinalist2017; or Twitter: @ShelleeyAnn_ox,” said Shelley.

