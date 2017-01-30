Utility company apologise for flooding

UNITED Utilities publicly apologised to the people of Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant at a public meeting held in the village on Thursday.

Residents met with representatives from the company and contractors to discuss the way forward and to give reassurances that an incident such as the Friday, January 13, one does not happen again.

A spokesperson for the company said they had taken full responsibility for the floods and promised all options to reduce further risk would be explored.

The spokesperson also said further compensations are to be made.

A spokesperson said: “Following on from the public meeting we would first and foremost like to apologise to the community for the impact this flooding has had. We have taken full responsibility and issued £250 immediately to all householders affected and further compensation payment will be made up front.

“We will now be working closely with these homeowners to get a plan for restoration works to take place and they have our promise we will put them back in a position that they were in prior to this incident.

“We also want to make sure the community feels safe and have made a commitment to review all options to reduce the future risk from this pipe.”

Residents attending the meeting to discuss future options, and county councillor for the village Aled Davies has said the company now needs to deliver and invest to update the Victorian age pipes.

“It was a positive meeting, and the company has apologised and is still working with residents on insurance claims and helping them,” he said.

“The village looks back to normal, but there is a lot of work going on behind he scenes.

“While I know the company has indicated that it has a regular programme of maintenance on the four main water pipes which carry water from Lake Vyrnwy to Oswestry.

“It is now time for significant investment in this Victorian infrastructure to ensure that an incident such as this never happens again.”