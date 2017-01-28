Gordon the tortoise saved from pub chimney fire

A chimney fire at a pub caused a road to be closed and saw a tortoise rescued from a smokey room inside the property.

Around 11.45am on Tuesday, staff at the Horse and Jockey were made aware of a fire in their chimney and fire crews attended throughout the day.

People were cleared from the building, before a tortoise was discovered in the upstairs of the property.

The pet, Gordon, belonged to manager Craig Small who is currently on holiday in Thailand, so staff at the pub took him to the Ashburn Vet Practice, where he was checked over for smoke inhalation and given the all clear.

Vet, Ben Gill said: “He was brought to us to see if he had suffered any effects from the fire, but we are happy to say he was fine, and we’ve asked staff to keep a check on him, keep in contact, and we wish him an uneventful recovery.”

Mid and West Wales Fire Service (MAAWFS) attended the incident, and gained access to the chimney where a fire had started.

Part of the road was shut and crews were still on the scene at 3pm on Tuesday, where a structural engineer was assessing the damage.

Crews from Presteigne, Knighton and Clun attended and checked the upper room, where the tortoise was rescued from a smokey room.

People were turned away as they went for lunch at the pub, however head chef Sam Barrett, said everything was up and running again later and thankfully the tortoise was given the all clear.

He added: “A woman came into the pub and said the chimney was smoking, but we just thought it was a bit of wet wood.

“The fire service came and they had to remove slates, and look at damage to wooden beams, and they have still been checking structural damage, but we only had to evacuate one person, and we’re back open now.

“We found Craig the manager’s tortoise upstairs so rescued him and just took him to be checked out, and thankfully he was fine.”