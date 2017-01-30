Bid to revive Welshpool sporting festival

THE TOWN council is attempting to resurrect a popular sporting festival that fell off the radar nearly 20 years ago.

The Festival of Sport was a regular fixture in the annual calendar in Welshpool, where sports clubs would hold events on one day in the town to encourage anyone to get involved.

Large crowds turned out on some occasions, before the festival stopped taking place.

However Welshpool Town Council is holding a meeting next month, and is inviting clubs and organisations in the area to get involved and help kick start the popular event.

County Cllr Graham Breeze recalled the past events and hopes clubs can once again get involved for another Welshpool event.

He said: “I think it stopped about 15 to 20 years ago, but it was a regular thing open to anyone of all ages to go along and have a go.

“The golf club were there, there were football knockout competitions, all sports clubs got involved.

“Clubs would use it as a taster session, and no-one really knows why it fell off the map, it just runs its course I think.

“The meeting is just to see if people are keen.

“The council won’t be running the event, they will make a contribution but the meeting is to encourage sports clubs to take it up again.

“There are more sports clubs around than there used to be, so there should be a lot of interest.

“If it were to come back it would be an important event in Welshpool’s calendar.

The meeting is taking place at 7.15pm on February 21 in the Corn Exchange of the town hall and is open to all clubs and organisations.

Mayor Cllr Stephen Kaye also backed the idea adding: “Anything to get people involved in sport, in an age where people always talk about fitness and sport is great.

“I’m not the most sporty myself, however it is a great idea for clubs to come along and show what there is.”