Big tour earns Powys £500k bonanza

LAST YEAR’S prestigious Tour of Britain event boosted the Powys economy to the tune of £500,000, according to new figures.

A report from Frontline’s economic impact assessment has shown more than 40,000 cycling enthusiasts visited Powys for stage four of the race, which ended in the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd.

It was the first time Powys hosted a stage finish of the event which saw riders travel through Llanbrynmair, Staylittle, Llanidloes, Rhayader and Newbridge on Wye.

Large crowds came out to see the likes of Sir Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish, but it was Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen who took the stage win in a fascinating sprint finish.

Cllr Tony Thomas, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Planning, believes the financial boost businesses have received is remarkable.

He said: “The findings of the economic impact report shows the value to the county of these high profile events.

“The financial boost to local businesses during the few hours that the event is in Powys is quite remarkable and fully justifies the efforts taken to attract the race to Powys.

“The event provides a huge opportunity to showcase the beauty of the county. Last year ITV4 coverage alone reached over 800,000 and BBC Wales hosted their evening programme live from the finish line.

“International broadcasts of the race reached North America, Pan Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and was shown throughout Europe including cycling powerhouse countries – France, Italy and Belgium.”

The race returned to Powys in 2016, after organisers decided against holding a stage in the county the previous year.

In previous years, including 2010, stages began from both Newtown and Welshpool, greatly helping the towns’ economies.

The impact assessment also showed that 85,000 people visited stage four, which started in Denbigh and finished in Powys.

“Of the visitors who came to Powys 15 per cent stayed overnight with an average spend in the county of nearly £100, even with those who just visited for the day the average spend for a group was just under £40,” added Cllr Thomas.

“It is also pleasing to see from survey feedback that the Powys event will have a lasting impact on residents’ health with an impressive 57 per cent saying the day inspired them to take up cycling in the future.

“It has attracted huge interest when it has been held in the county and we would welcome them back again in the future.”

Chief executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Steve Hughson, said: “It was a huge pleasure to have this iconic cycle race finishing here at the showground in Llanelwedd last year.”