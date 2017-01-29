Knighton man under investigation found dead

A CONVICTED criminal, who was under investigation by police, was found hanged at his home in Knighton, an inquest has heard.

Phillip Darren Roberts, 44, of St Edward’s Close, Knighton was discovered by police officers, who forced entry into his home as they wanted to talk to him about an investigation.

PC Jonathan Halliday attended the address, with other officers, and was concerned by Mr Roberts’ welfare, as no neighbours had seen him and his curtains were shut.

After breaking down a door, they found his body hanging. PC Halliday said there was a strong smell, and Mr Roberts’ body had begun to de-compose.

Jan Roberts, of the Community Mental Health Team said in a statement that in May 2012, Mr Roberts had tried to take his own life through an overdose of methadone.

On September 9 he had been arrested by police, and on September 12 when police went to check on him, he had prepared a noose in his home, but he said he was unable to go through with it.

He told the team that he wasn’t suicidal, but had panicked after he had recently breached the conditions of a licence he was on.

A statement from social worker Leanne Morris, said a full assessment had taken place prior to the incident on September 12.

The social worker added that in 2012, the incident had been due to the stress of a court order.

Powys Coroner, Andrew Barkley read out a statement from Roberts’ sister, who said they moved to Welshpool from Plymouth, as their father, who served in the RAF, was from Welshpool.

She said she recalled her brother using illegal substances, and that he served 12 months in prison in 2010, but they never had a close relationship.

She did try to contact him, but couldn’t and added there had been no contact between them since before 2010.

Mr Barkley said there was no evidence of mental illness, and said Mr Roberts had suffered stress from the police investigation, before recording a conclusion of suicide.