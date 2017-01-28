Welshpool super schools given final go-ahead

PLANS FOR two new “super schools” in Welshpool have been given the green light.

A final decision to shut down the town’s four existing primary schools and replace them with two new buildings was made by Powys County Council’s (PCC) cabinet at a meeting last week.

This means that on August 31, Gungrog, Ardwyn, Oldford and Ysgol Maesydre will close their doors for the last time, to reopen the following day as two new schools.

A new English medium Church in Wales school will operate initially on the current sites of Gungrog, Oldford and Maesydre, and a new Welsh school will operate at the current Ardwyn site, while the new school buildings are under construction.

The following year, the new English medium school will open on land at Welshpool High School, and the new Welsh School will open at the current site of Ysgol Maesydre.

It comes after a public consultation found that the community was largely in support of the proposals, which were also backed at a full council meeting in December.

A statutory notice outlining the plans was issued on November 25, with the objection period closing on December 23.

Cllr Arwel Jones, cabinet member for education, told last week’s meeting that only one objection was received, from the Welshpool Labour Party.

It raised concerns over small children having to make long journeys to school across busy main roads, the large age range of pupils at an all-through primary school, and limiting of parental choice who do not wish to send their children to a faith school.

Cabinet members, who visited the schools on January 10, unanimously approved the plans, agreeing the current buildings were no longer fit for purpose.

Cllr John Powell said: "I think it is so pleasing to note only one letter of objection.

“We visited these schools and I must say the schools have been looked after well but they are well beyond their date of going into the 21st century.”

Scrutiny Chair Cllr David Jones also expressed his support, saying: "I do agree that this moves schooling overall in the Welshpool area into the 21st century and for that it is terrific.

“It will give the pupils a better educational chance. They will be in larger schools and have more peer pressure to compete with. They will have more teachers to bring skills to more individual age groups.”

He also said the concerns raised in the single objection letter were covered in the council’s school modernisation policy.

Sandra Davies, Labour leader at the council, added: "I do welcome this report. We have gone through this in the Ystradgynlais area and it has been successful.

“It is the right way forward and I hope others will follow."

Others hoped the dedicated Welsh school will lead to an increased uptake in Welsh medium education.

Cllr Stephen Hayes said: "We are doing in Welshpool what we did in Newtown when Ysgol Dafydd Llwyd was first put in place – giving children the chance to have an education in Welsh from their earliest years.

“We are taking a bold step here. I look forward to it having the same results that it did have in Newtown several years ago.”